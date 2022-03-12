Video
3 tourist cops shunted out for attack on Barishal hospital nurse

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BARISHAL, Mar 11: Three personnel of the Barishal zone tourist police have been shunted out in connection with the attack on a nurse at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) on Wednesday night.
The punitive action was taken against inspector Bulbul Ahmed and constables Zaved and Mehedi after a preliminary probe found them guilty, Rezaul Karim, superintendent of the Barishal region tourist police, told UNB.
The three have been attached to the Tourist Police headquarters for now, he added.
On Wednesday night, after being injured in a road accident, inspector Bulbul was rushed to the emergency department of SBMCH.
There an altercation started between him and on-duty senior nurse Saiful Islam after the latter asked the name of the patient. At one point, the inspector and the two others allegedly thrashed Saiful.
Nurses of SBMCH went on a strike on Thursday morning in protest against the attack on their colleague. They called off the strike only after the authorities assured them of action in the case.      -UNB



