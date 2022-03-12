Man killed trying to settle dispute in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Mar 11: A 35-year-old man who tried to help mediate a simmering dispute between two families over a love affair was allegedly stabbed to death in Kurigram Sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Bakul Mia, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of the Dharla housing project in Panchgachhi union.

Around 9pm on Thursday in the Dharla housing project area, an argument between the two families over the affair between their son and daughter, respectively, turned violent.

Bakul rushed to the spot and was stabbed as he intervened. A seriously injured Bakul died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, police said.

Officer-in-charge of Kurigram Sadar Police Station Khan Mohammad Shahriar said "the attacker has not yet been identified". "Efforts are on to identify and nab him." -UNB













