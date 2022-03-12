3 held for attack on RU student

RAJSHAHI, Mar 11: Police have arrested three people in connection with the attack on a Rajshahi University student at a hostel in the Amzader More area of the city on Wednesday night.

The arrestees have been identified as Nazmul, owner of NR Chhatrabash, and his two staff -- Loban and Shariful, said Anwar Hossain Tuhin, officer-in-charge of Motihar police station.

The three were arrested during a drive on Thursday after a case was filed at the police station following a complaint from the victim Saffat Naeem Nafi's friend Sharif, said the OC.

Saffat, a student of the physics department of the 2019-20 session, is currently being treated at Dhaka's National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) after being stabbed by miscreants.

Ibrahim Hossain, a student of the same department and also a witness to the crime, said they went to NR hostel that night to resolve a problem among RU student Sharif and some admission seekers staying at the hostel.

"At one stage, some people came to the hostel gate and suddenly attacked us. We managed to escape but Saffat was stabbed," he added.

The students of the physics department staged a sit-in protesting the attack in front of the university vice-chancellor's residence on Thursday morning. They dispersed only after an assurance from the vice-chancellor. -UNB







