Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:05 PM
City News

26 Shibir activists arrested in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 11: Detective Branch of police have arrested 26 leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir from Chandgaon residential area of Chattogram saying that they were planning sabotage.
The arrestees are Sifat Alam Sijan, Sakhawat Hossain, Abidul Islam, Abu Naser Mahmud Tushar, Minhaj Uddin, Md. Mizbah Uddin, Kaiser Hamid, Sarwar Azam, Kamal, Abu Riyad, Md. Nurul Alam, Md. Ibrahim Ali, Tarekul Islam, Md. Habibul Islam, Md. Abdul Ahad, Md. Al Amin, Md. Hossain, Md. Riyadul Hamid, Md. Gias Uddin, Md. Saiful Islam, Md. Naeem Uddin, Rakibur Rahman, Abdul Wahid, Md. Inzamam, Md. Jubairul Islam and Md. Zakaria.
They were arrested from B-block of Chandgaon residential area of the city on Thursday night, police said.
Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists were holding a secret meeting and planning to commit sabotage in the city. During the operation several Islamic and organizational books were seized from them, police sources said.
Acting assistant sub-inspector Aklima of Chandgaon Police Station said that a case has been filed against 26 arrestees under the Special Powers Act.    -UNB


