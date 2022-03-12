2 arrested for giving proxy at ‘office assistant’ test

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 11: A student of Chattogram University and another were arrested while giving proxy for others at the office assistant recruitment test at the Chittagong City Corporation Municipal Model School and College Center on Friday.

The arrestees are- Abdul Quader Rimon,25, a student of the Anthropology Department of Chittagong University and Jalal Uddin,24.

Ashraful Alam, the executive magistrate of the district administration, said when matching the appearance of the examinee with the picture of the attendance sheet in the examination hall, there was an inconsistency.

After searching the information of the attendance sheet and the picture of the admission card and other information, CU student Rimon was caught for giving a proxy for another candidate named Haider Rashid.

In primary interrogation, Rimon confessed that he contracted Tk 5000 for a proxy.

Later, based on his information, an operation was carried out in New Market, Riazuddin Bazar area and detained Jalal Uddin from Chattogram City Corporation Municipal School area around 1 pm, said Ashraful Alam.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining members of this fraudulent ring, he added. -UNB







