Speeding car kills 2 boys in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Mar 11: Two boys were killed on Friday when a speeding private car struck them on their way from a haircutting saloon at Syedpur of Cumilla Burichang upazila on Dhaka-Chittagong highway, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rabiul Hossain, 16 of Shahdaulatpur of the upazila and Md Anis, 5 of the same area. The accident occurred at around 1 pm on Friday.

Mainamati Highway Police OC Belal Uddin Jahangir said the car was heading towards Chattogram.

Rabiul died on the spot and Anis died after he was taken to the hospital. Police seized the car and held its driver, he said. -UNB













