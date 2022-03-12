Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

LGRD minister blames soaring prices of essentials on pandemic, war

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

The prices of essential commodities have increased not only in Bangladesh but also in other countries of the world due to the ongoing global situation, said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Friday.
The minister said, apart from Bangladesh, commodity prices have risen in almost all countries of the world including India, China, England, and Singapore.
He was talking to the reporters after the Bangladesh Youth Cadet Forum (BYCF) Ex-Cadet Camp-2022 at the proposed Sheikh Kamal Krira Palli in Cumilla.
The LGRD minister said production in many industries has declined due to the Covid pandemic. "Communications were halted and fuel prices rose to record levels."
Besides, the Russia-Ukraine war has affected the global market, he added.
"The government was trying to control the prices of essential commodities for the people of the country," said the minister.
Tajul said "It is not possible to reduce the price of all products suddenly if you want to."
"Even then, the government is trying to keep the prices of daily necessities within the reach of the people," said the minister, adding that the government has decided to reduce VAT (value added tax) on imported essentials so that people can buy at lower prices.
He further said the purchasing power of the people and the per capita income has also increased. "And so the demand for products has also increased, so has the impact on prices."
He also mentioned that the prices of products are increasing due to increasing production cost.
Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Md Monirul Islam Sakku, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed PPM (Bar), and Adarsha Sadar Upazila Chairman Advocate Aminul Islam Tutul were present at the event among others.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 tourist cops shunted out for attack on Barishal hospital nurse
Man killed trying to settle dispute in Kurigram
3 held for attack on RU student
26 Shibir activists arrested in Ctg
2 arrested for giving proxy at ‘office assistant’ test
Speeding car kills 2 boys in Cumilla
LGRD minister blames soaring prices of essentials on pandemic, war
3 held for attack on RU student


Latest News
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft