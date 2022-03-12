3 held for attack on RU student

RAJSHAHI, Mar 11: Police have arrested three people in connection with the attack on a Rajshahi University student at a hostel in the Amzader More area of the city on Wednesday night.

The arrestees have been identified as Nazmul, owner of NR Chhatrabash, and his two staff -- Loban and Shariful, said Anwar Hossain Tuhin, officer-in-charge of Motihar police station.

The three were arrested during a drive on Thursday after a case was filed at the police station following a complaint from the victim Saffat Naeem Nafi's friend Sharif, said the OC.

Saffat, a student of the physics department of the 2019-20 session, is currently being treated at Dhaka's National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) after being stabbed by miscreants. -UNB





