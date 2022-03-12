BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has called upon global apparel brands to collaborate with their suppliers to build their capacities in manufacturing high-end apparels, especially non-cotton items and textile textiles.

He also urged the brands to increase their sourcing from Bangladesh in the coming days, according to BGMEA.

Faruque mentioned diversification of products as a key to ensure sustained growth of Bangladesh's apparel industry.

A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan has joined the Executive Summit of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) being held in Washington D.C. to represent the apparel industry of Bangladesh and showcase its success stories and potential among international brands and buyers.

The delegation comprised Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud.

The AAFA Executive Summit 2022 has brought together senior level executives from retail, apparel, footwear, and fashion accessory brands from the U.S. and the globe for two days of thought-provoking dialogue.

On the sideline of the event, the BGMEA leaders met with senior representatives of leading apparel brands including Halide Alagz, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer at Ralph Lauren Corp, Christopher J. Volpe, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at United Legwear and Apparel Co. and Chris Gleeson, Director, Global Marketing, YKK (USA) Inc on Thursday.

During the meetings the BGMEA chief apprised them of the paradigm shift of Bangladesh's garment industry in the area of workplace safety and exemplary strides in environmental sustainability.

He also shed light on the industry's commitment and continued efforts to remain as a preferred choice of global apparel brands as a safe, ethical and sustainable sourcing destination. -UNB









