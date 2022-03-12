Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has called upon global apparel brands to collaborate with their suppliers to build their capacities in manufacturing high-end apparels, especially non-cotton items and textile textiles.
 He also urged the brands to increase their sourcing from Bangladesh in the coming days, according to BGMEA.
Faruque mentioned diversification of products as a key to ensure sustained growth of Bangladesh's apparel industry.
A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan has joined the Executive Summit of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) being held in Washington D.C. to represent the apparel industry of Bangladesh and showcase its success stories and potential among international brands and buyers.
 The delegation comprised Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud.
 The AAFA Executive Summit 2022 has brought together senior level executives from retail, apparel, footwear, and fashion accessory brands from the U.S. and the globe for two days of thought-provoking dialogue.
 On the sideline of the event, the BGMEA leaders met with senior representatives of leading apparel brands including Halide Alagz, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer at Ralph Lauren Corp, Christopher J. Volpe, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at United Legwear and Apparel Co. and Chris Gleeson, Director, Global Marketing, YKK (USA) Inc on Thursday.
During the meetings the BGMEA chief apprised them of the paradigm shift of Bangladesh's garment industry in the area of workplace safety and exemplary strides in environmental sustainability.
He also shed light on the industry's commitment and continued efforts to remain as a preferred choice of global apparel brands as a safe, ethical and sustainable sourcing destination.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 tourist cops shunted out for attack on Barishal hospital nurse
Man killed trying to settle dispute in Kurigram
3 held for attack on RU student
26 Shibir activists arrested in Ctg
2 arrested for giving proxy at ‘office assistant’ test
Speeding car kills 2 boys in Cumilla
LGRD minister blames soaring prices of essentials on pandemic, war
3 held for attack on RU student


Latest News
4 held with electric copper wire in Joypurhat
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft