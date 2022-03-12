Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Addressing traffic congestion of two major cities

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022

Dear Sir
The two busiest cities in Bangladesh are the capital Dhaka and the commercial city Chittagong. These two cities are regularly gridlocked with long tailbacks causing immense public sufferings. If the employees and the workers of the manufacturing factory cannot come to the office on time how will our country reach the least developed middle income country. Production is disrupted. Office-court work is disrupted.

There is no alternative to smooth vehicle movement for infrastructural development to accelerate the economic development of a country. The infrastructural development of the government is also noticeable. However, traffic is not being eliminated. Traffic jams continue due to construction of bridge culverts, flyover works and slow road repairs at various places. Driving randomly on the road, creating chaos on the road by violating traffic laws, eviction of sidewalks is also one of the reasons for traffic jams. Therefore, in order to reduce traffic congestion, we need to take appropriate measures to ensure discipline on the roads.

S.M Maeen Uddin Rubel
Bangladesh Young Columnist Forum National University


