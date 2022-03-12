We have to think about the country



Easin Taha



He was finally executed at the age of 18 years, 6 months and 11 days. We know the story of Pritilata Waddedar, a student of Eden College, Dhaka. Although she lived a very comfortable life as the headmistress of the school, she did not accept the happiness of the individual but wanted to accept the happiness of the whole Bengali.



Ignited in the anti-British movement, in the struggle for independence and sovereignty of the country, she died after consuming potassium cyanide.



We know the story of Titumir. When I went to tell the story of Titumir and his statement of courage, I foamed at the mouth. We got cataracts while reading the story of Nawab Sirajuddaula. I have taken the name of Mir Zafar as an insult. I present Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani as a role model.



I listen to the stories of TajUddin Ahmed, Kamaruzzaman, Syed Nazrul Islam and Mansur Ali and I respect them as gods. When I heard the name of Khandaker Mostaq again, I spat and hated him. I am talking about the ideology of liberation war.

I do higher research on the biography of Bangabandhu. I became stunned in my consciousness.



History has proved time and again that the patriotic nation is never defeated by the enemy. The fire of patriotism burns in the heart of that nation like an unquenchable flame.



Today, we are so reckless that we have no choice but to sell our land to Europe and America. In order to better ourselves, we have forgotten our own existence. I have lost the memory of my mother's affection. We have to turn around. The country must be inspired by love. Bengali has to look like its own mother.



Mother and motherland are our absolute respect. The mother nurtures us with love and affection. And the motherland nourishes us all with grain and food. That is why she is our mother. Patriotism encourages a person to sacrifice himself for the country. If a person does not consider himself indebted to his country, then it is useless for him to claim to be a citizen of that country and a child of that country.



But you cannot love your country without loving the people of your country. You don't have to swear, but we must strengthen each other, we must find common problems, build bridges for the good of all, eliminating discrepancies. We must not limit the autobiographies of our esteemed people to mere reading and writing, but implement the ideals of their consciousness in our lives.



He is the real man who is dedicated to the welfare of the country. On the other hand, a selfless person without patriotism is undoubtedly equal to a vile person. Maybe our predecessors, the political leaders, would have spoken of being human in the first place, because the society always saw such ignorant and inhuman people.



But ideological political leaders like their ancestors are no longer with us today. So their precious words have become memorable and admirable words. No matter how much we all claim to be writers, scholars, intellectuals, journalists or conscious citizens, we should keep all those personalities alive in our minds, remembering them.



Defenders of the country are patriotic political leaders, government bureaucrats and members of the military forces. Their first and only job is to love the country. Respect the country like your own mother. But our country's political leaders, government bureaucrats and members of the military have largely forgotten their work ethic.



Leaders are looking after their own and the party's interests from the interests of the country. The real example of which came to light through the destruction called hartal. Although strikes are a democratic way of demanding blockade, they do not hesitate to destroy the country's resources by vandalizing cars on the roads in the interest of their party.



There would have been no anarchy in the country if they had seen the interests of the mother in the country rather than the interests of the party. Although the ruling party has always claimed that elections are held in a democratic manner, they have been accused of rigging when they have become the opposition.



I did not see the opposition party congratulating the ruling party in any election of the post-independence country. We need to sow new seeds of patriotism in our politicians.



The future of the country depends on the overall activities of politicians. If they can take politics neither as a business nor a profession, but as a service, then the present terrible condition of the country will come to an end. All the citizens of the country should be inspired with patriotism for the welfare of the country. We have to love the country dearly.



Easin Taha, Student,

Islamic university.







Khudiram Bose was an Indian-Bengali revolutionary teenager who opposed British Governance in India. The motherless child grew up as a Bengali mother. The soil of this country was his mother. The boy considered the whole of India as his wealth, not a specific territory. His family was with all the people of this country. That is why as a teenager he took up arms to protect his land and family from the exploitation and oppression of the British forces.He was finally executed at the age of 18 years, 6 months and 11 days. We know the story of Pritilata Waddedar, a student of Eden College, Dhaka. Although she lived a very comfortable life as the headmistress of the school, she did not accept the happiness of the individual but wanted to accept the happiness of the whole Bengali.Ignited in the anti-British movement, in the struggle for independence and sovereignty of the country, she died after consuming potassium cyanide.We know the story of Titumir. When I went to tell the story of Titumir and his statement of courage, I foamed at the mouth. We got cataracts while reading the story of Nawab Sirajuddaula. I have taken the name of Mir Zafar as an insult. I present Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani as a role model.I listen to the stories of TajUddin Ahmed, Kamaruzzaman, Syed Nazrul Islam and Mansur Ali and I respect them as gods. When I heard the name of Khandaker Mostaq again, I spat and hated him. I am talking about the ideology of liberation war.I do higher research on the biography of Bangabandhu. I became stunned in my consciousness.History has proved time and again that the patriotic nation is never defeated by the enemy. The fire of patriotism burns in the heart of that nation like an unquenchable flame.Today, we are so reckless that we have no choice but to sell our land to Europe and America. In order to better ourselves, we have forgotten our own existence. I have lost the memory of my mother's affection. We have to turn around. The country must be inspired by love. Bengali has to look like its own mother.Mother and motherland are our absolute respect. The mother nurtures us with love and affection. And the motherland nourishes us all with grain and food. That is why she is our mother. Patriotism encourages a person to sacrifice himself for the country. If a person does not consider himself indebted to his country, then it is useless for him to claim to be a citizen of that country and a child of that country.But you cannot love your country without loving the people of your country. You don't have to swear, but we must strengthen each other, we must find common problems, build bridges for the good of all, eliminating discrepancies. We must not limit the autobiographies of our esteemed people to mere reading and writing, but implement the ideals of their consciousness in our lives.He is the real man who is dedicated to the welfare of the country. On the other hand, a selfless person without patriotism is undoubtedly equal to a vile person. Maybe our predecessors, the political leaders, would have spoken of being human in the first place, because the society always saw such ignorant and inhuman people.But ideological political leaders like their ancestors are no longer with us today. So their precious words have become memorable and admirable words. No matter how much we all claim to be writers, scholars, intellectuals, journalists or conscious citizens, we should keep all those personalities alive in our minds, remembering them.Defenders of the country are patriotic political leaders, government bureaucrats and members of the military forces. Their first and only job is to love the country. Respect the country like your own mother. But our country's political leaders, government bureaucrats and members of the military have largely forgotten their work ethic.Leaders are looking after their own and the party's interests from the interests of the country. The real example of which came to light through the destruction called hartal. Although strikes are a democratic way of demanding blockade, they do not hesitate to destroy the country's resources by vandalizing cars on the roads in the interest of their party.There would have been no anarchy in the country if they had seen the interests of the mother in the country rather than the interests of the party. Although the ruling party has always claimed that elections are held in a democratic manner, they have been accused of rigging when they have become the opposition.I did not see the opposition party congratulating the ruling party in any election of the post-independence country. We need to sow new seeds of patriotism in our politicians.The future of the country depends on the overall activities of politicians. If they can take politics neither as a business nor a profession, but as a service, then the present terrible condition of the country will come to an end. All the citizens of the country should be inspired with patriotism for the welfare of the country. We have to love the country dearly.Easin Taha, Student,Islamic university.