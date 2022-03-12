Deepening despair grips people amid corruption



Shoriful Kabir Shamim



They have the highest degrees in Economics from the best universities in the US and UK and later they served as professors of Economics at Dhaka University at different times. Among them, Dr Nurul Islam and Rehman Sobhan were close to Bangabandhu.



The Six-Point Programme was the initial programme of the country's independence struggle, and they had a significant contribution to the overall formation of the movement.



Therefore, we should seriously consider their views on any economic problem in present-day Bangladesh.



A few days ago, Dr Rehman Sobhan reviewed the economic perspectives and made some remarks, which is significant in terms of the current economic situation in Bangladesh.



He said, "Connect economics with morality to build a poverty-free society. Our economy identified some areas of ethical failures including capital market, banking sector and functioning of the commodity market, there is also an ethical failure in the democratic system and democracy needs to be democratized."



The Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has released its 2021 report on corruption in the world economy, published on January 25 this year.



According to the survey, Bangladesh ranks 26th out of 100 in terms of corruption. Bangladesh was also in this position in 2020, 2019 and 2018. Meanwhile, the high-level corruption still remained the same.



From the above calculation, Bangladesh is still ranked 147th out of 180 countries in the world. Therefore, the country's position on curbing corruption is extremely disappointing.



We have not been able to make a single development in this regard.



It is understood that the country has not developed an efficient and effective system of governance.



For the last 10 years or a decade, we are yet to even see a bit of a downtrend scenario in the corruption index.



What could be a better example than this? That is why Bangladesh has been identified as the No. 1 economically worse country in South Asia and Afghanistan has been ranked second.



However, despite a lot of efforts by economists engaged in this regard, it has not been possible to find a country free of corruption in the world.



Therefore, the report clearly states that no country in the world is free from corruption as a result of the global economic audit.



However, out of 130 countries, 72 per cent of the countries have a 50 per cent lower level of corruption than the current world and 100 countries have a 55 per cent lower rate.



Analyzing the country's result of corruption for the last 10 years, there are ups and downs of the stated position.



But in seven countries, including Bangladesh, they have remained the same.



Since the score of the Corruption Perceptions Index has remained the same over the last decade, it is clear that corruption is on the rise in Bangladesh.



That is why a depressing situation is going on in the overall economy of the country which is a huge obstacle in the way of economic development.



TIB believes that lack of accountability and expression, abuse of power and lack of justice are responsible for this anarchic situation in the country.



Unfortunately, for the eighth time out of eight countries in South Asia, Bangladesh ranks second in corruption and third among 31 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.



In the 2018 general elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina himself promised that the amount of tolerance against corruption would be zero.



After the election, he formed a new cabinet and informed the ministers about his promise to fight corruption.



That is why it was thought that Bangladesh would be free from corruption after such a firm promise of the Prime Minister.



But it turned out that the Corona pandemic was not a national catastrophe but a class of corruption, a golden opportunity given by the pandemic.



And taking advantage of the pandemic, some bureaucrats, some politically influential people and so-called people's representatives did not even feel the prick of conscience to resort to heinous corruption with the relief materials provided for the distressed.



The promise made by the government that corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances was aggravated by some politically influential people and some government bureaucrats.

Even if cash assistance was provided to the poor, it could not save them from the clutches of corruption.



Money laundering from Bangladesh to abroad has increased tremendously. Influential people are involved in the process.

People's representatives and bureaucrats are reported to be involved too.



If the strong nexus continues then the current situation will continue to worsen day by day.



Experts opined that if the government does not take strict action soon, the situation will spiral out of control and further destabilize the economy.



Unfortunately, many decisions in the banking sector are now meant for the defaulters.



Accountability is only for poor and middle-class customers. There is no denying that the agencies working on curbing corruption may not have the skills to do so or many of them may be involved in corruption themselves. It is a matter of great regret that it is almost impossible to get government services without paying bribes.



Corruption has now become an integral part of life for the people of this country. It has become difficult for most of the people of the country to enjoy the benefits of development.



But there is no lack of law in this regard. The point is that those who will enforce the law are busy day and night trying to figure out how to evade the law.



We must all remember that there can be no substitute for the rule of law for the real peace of mankind. When the various government and non-government organizations are involved in corruption in a country, it becomes almost impossible to establish the rule of law in the country.



Shoriful Kabir Shamim is a Journalist at the Daily Observer







When the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was shaping the historic six points, there were about a half dozen economists in Bangladesh who were able to gain reputation as skilled economists all over the world.They have the highest degrees in Economics from the best universities in the US and UK and later they served as professors of Economics at Dhaka University at different times. Among them, Dr Nurul Islam and Rehman Sobhan were close to Bangabandhu.The Six-Point Programme was the initial programme of the country's independence struggle, and they had a significant contribution to the overall formation of the movement.Therefore, we should seriously consider their views on any economic problem in present-day Bangladesh.A few days ago, Dr Rehman Sobhan reviewed the economic perspectives and made some remarks, which is significant in terms of the current economic situation in Bangladesh.He said, "Connect economics with morality to build a poverty-free society. Our economy identified some areas of ethical failures including capital market, banking sector and functioning of the commodity market, there is also an ethical failure in the democratic system and democracy needs to be democratized."The Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has released its 2021 report on corruption in the world economy, published on January 25 this year.According to the survey, Bangladesh ranks 26th out of 100 in terms of corruption. Bangladesh was also in this position in 2020, 2019 and 2018. Meanwhile, the high-level corruption still remained the same.From the above calculation, Bangladesh is still ranked 147th out of 180 countries in the world. Therefore, the country's position on curbing corruption is extremely disappointing.We have not been able to make a single development in this regard.It is understood that the country has not developed an efficient and effective system of governance.For the last 10 years or a decade, we are yet to even see a bit of a downtrend scenario in the corruption index.What could be a better example than this? That is why Bangladesh has been identified as the No. 1 economically worse country in South Asia and Afghanistan has been ranked second.However, despite a lot of efforts by economists engaged in this regard, it has not been possible to find a country free of corruption in the world.Therefore, the report clearly states that no country in the world is free from corruption as a result of the global economic audit.However, out of 130 countries, 72 per cent of the countries have a 50 per cent lower level of corruption than the current world and 100 countries have a 55 per cent lower rate.Analyzing the country's result of corruption for the last 10 years, there are ups and downs of the stated position.But in seven countries, including Bangladesh, they have remained the same.Since the score of the Corruption Perceptions Index has remained the same over the last decade, it is clear that corruption is on the rise in Bangladesh.That is why a depressing situation is going on in the overall economy of the country which is a huge obstacle in the way of economic development.TIB believes that lack of accountability and expression, abuse of power and lack of justice are responsible for this anarchic situation in the country.Unfortunately, for the eighth time out of eight countries in South Asia, Bangladesh ranks second in corruption and third among 31 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.In the 2018 general elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina himself promised that the amount of tolerance against corruption would be zero.After the election, he formed a new cabinet and informed the ministers about his promise to fight corruption.That is why it was thought that Bangladesh would be free from corruption after such a firm promise of the Prime Minister.But it turned out that the Corona pandemic was not a national catastrophe but a class of corruption, a golden opportunity given by the pandemic.And taking advantage of the pandemic, some bureaucrats, some politically influential people and so-called people's representatives did not even feel the prick of conscience to resort to heinous corruption with the relief materials provided for the distressed.The promise made by the government that corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances was aggravated by some politically influential people and some government bureaucrats.Even if cash assistance was provided to the poor, it could not save them from the clutches of corruption.Money laundering from Bangladesh to abroad has increased tremendously. Influential people are involved in the process.People's representatives and bureaucrats are reported to be involved too.If the strong nexus continues then the current situation will continue to worsen day by day.Experts opined that if the government does not take strict action soon, the situation will spiral out of control and further destabilize the economy.Unfortunately, many decisions in the banking sector are now meant for the defaulters.Accountability is only for poor and middle-class customers. There is no denying that the agencies working on curbing corruption may not have the skills to do so or many of them may be involved in corruption themselves. It is a matter of great regret that it is almost impossible to get government services without paying bribes.Corruption has now become an integral part of life for the people of this country. It has become difficult for most of the people of the country to enjoy the benefits of development.But there is no lack of law in this regard. The point is that those who will enforce the law are busy day and night trying to figure out how to evade the law.We must all remember that there can be no substitute for the rule of law for the real peace of mankind. When the various government and non-government organizations are involved in corruption in a country, it becomes almost impossible to establish the rule of law in the country.Shoriful Kabir Shamim is a Journalist at the Daily Observer