

Fear of soaring food prices looms large



Altogether, there seems to be no respite for the common people and low income segment from the vice of price hike in daily commodities.



However, as far as the Ukraine War is concerned direct ramifications are already felt in some continents, but not without the domino effects hitting our markets, sooner or later. Moreover, the price hike in Bangladesh is often linked with global price hike. Not to forget, Bangladesh is a net importer of fuel oil.



It also imports edible oil, food, sugar, intermediate goods and raw materials for production. Therefore, any price increase in the global market is felt in Bangladesh almost immediately. The war can well trigger food prices soaring.



We urge the government to take stock of the Ukraine War while take steps to stockpile all necessary imported daily commodities.



Now with Ramadan knocking at the door - it has become a regular phenomenon that price of essential commodities will shoot up - no short of adding salt to injury for consumers.



Our administration and price regulatory bodies have been making routine commitments, but noticeably fail to keep price level stable. As a result, consumers have to bear the brunt of soaring prices throughout the holy month. People from the poorer section of the society suffer the most.



We expect to see, this Ramadan to be different.



There is no valid reason behind this sudden price hike. The government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities. But on the ground there is gross disparity between prices prescribed by government authorities and selling prices.



Particularly in the city markets, traders largely ignore city corporation's price charts. This only proves the weakness in our market monitoring system and no enforcement of law. In addition, there are syndicates who horde and manipulate the market following increased demand of commodities during Ramadan.



Under these circumstances, we call on the government's authority concerned to take a tougher stand against dubious traders. Time also demands increased vigilance in our markets. The market monitoring teams should be empowered with adequate manpower and resources.



Simultaneously, the business community should also imbibe in them the spirit of Ramadan and assist the government to keep price of essential commodities within affordable range. On one hand soaring oil and food prices triggered by the Ukraine War has put the world under a shaky position. While on the other - skyrocketing food prices continue to make headlines in the country - kissing and telling government's missing mechanism to control prices of essential goods in our kitchen markets. And on top these two worrying realities, we are about to enter the holy month of Ramadan in less than a month's time.Altogether, there seems to be no respite for the common people and low income segment from the vice of price hike in daily commodities.However, as far as the Ukraine War is concerned direct ramifications are already felt in some continents, but not without the domino effects hitting our markets, sooner or later. Moreover, the price hike in Bangladesh is often linked with global price hike. Not to forget, Bangladesh is a net importer of fuel oil.It also imports edible oil, food, sugar, intermediate goods and raw materials for production. Therefore, any price increase in the global market is felt in Bangladesh almost immediately. The war can well trigger food prices soaring.We urge the government to take stock of the Ukraine War while take steps to stockpile all necessary imported daily commodities.Now with Ramadan knocking at the door - it has become a regular phenomenon that price of essential commodities will shoot up - no short of adding salt to injury for consumers.Our administration and price regulatory bodies have been making routine commitments, but noticeably fail to keep price level stable. As a result, consumers have to bear the brunt of soaring prices throughout the holy month. People from the poorer section of the society suffer the most.We expect to see, this Ramadan to be different.There is no valid reason behind this sudden price hike. The government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities. But on the ground there is gross disparity between prices prescribed by government authorities and selling prices.Particularly in the city markets, traders largely ignore city corporation's price charts. This only proves the weakness in our market monitoring system and no enforcement of law. In addition, there are syndicates who horde and manipulate the market following increased demand of commodities during Ramadan.Under these circumstances, we call on the government's authority concerned to take a tougher stand against dubious traders. Time also demands increased vigilance in our markets. The market monitoring teams should be empowered with adequate manpower and resources.Simultaneously, the business community should also imbibe in them the spirit of Ramadan and assist the government to keep price of essential commodities within affordable range.