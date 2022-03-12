Video
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:03 PM
Home Countryside

Chalanbeel still vibrant with migratory birds

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

Some flying migratory birds at Chalanbeel in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 11: Still the fall-noon glow was not fading yet, but the evening was getting into darkness; the sun was becoming reddish to set down; flying of chirping birds in thousand number was seen over trees near Maa Janani Bridge at Bilsha  of Chalanbeel in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
Flocks of white herons were returning to their nests after ending their day's feeding in far areas. White herons were also seen in remote paddy fields in search of feed.
Across Chalanbeel, Boro fields are growing up tenderly. Numerous small and big herons are used to have meals in so many ditches.
Trees in Chalanbeel remain thrilling from dawn to dusk amid chirping migratory birds. These birds are staying in jungles of little villages belonging to Chalanbeel.
After the winter, the spring has made all Chalanbeel localities attractive with new leaves in trees. In fact, the entire Chalanbeel has been a kingdom of birds in new look and excitement. Enchanting fall-noon is making the true meaning of beauty of the spring. The migratory birds have yet to make their go-back. Also Chalanbeel gets into new  beauty at the advent of  every season. In this country of six seasons, the Chalanbeel is a changing ecology in the north.



