Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:03 PM
Home Countryside

C-19: One more dies, nine more infected in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 11: One more person died of and nine more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Nine more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 1,19,102 in the division. Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Among the nine new infected cases, four were detected in Rajshahi city, followed by two in Pabna, and one in Natore, Bogura and Sirajganj districts each.
A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours. Among the total infected, 1,15,136 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 32 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.
Meanwhile, one more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning. He said the deceased was a resident of Naogaon District. He had been suffering with the virus symptoms.


