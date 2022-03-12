Five fined for hoarding soya bean in Bagerhat, Rajshahi

Separate mobile courts in three days fined five traders Tk 2.3 lakh for hoarding and selling soya bean oil in excessive price in two districts- Bagerhat and Rajshahi.

BAGERHAT: Two traders were fined a total of Tk 1.5 lakh for hoarding soybean oil so as to sell the same at inflated prices at Nager Bazar in the district town.

Two mobile courts led by two executive magistrates Mohammad Mozaherul Haque and Rohan Sarkar carried out separate drives and imposed a fine of Tk one lakh on Sridham Saha and Tk 50,000 on Shankar Pal for attempting to create an artificial crisis of soybean oil by hoarding the same.

A litre of bottled soybean oil is currently available at Tk 168 in Bangladesh.

In January, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA) proposed to the Commerce Ministry to increase the maximum retail price of edible oil by Tk 8 to Tk 168 per litre.

RAJSHAHI: Three traders were fined Tk 90,000 for selling soybean oil at exorbitant prices in the city.

At the time, a large amount of oil has been seized.

Hassan-al-Maruf, assistant director of the divisional office of the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), conducted the drive in different areas of the city from Monday morning till noon.

A shop named Khandaker Store in Bandhgate area of the city was fined Tk 10,000 for selling oil than the fixed prices on its bottle.

The government has fixed the price of soybean oil at Tk 168 per litre. However, visiting a shop called Ain Enterprise in Chamrapatti of the city, it was seen that a bottled soybean oil called 'Saad' was being sold at Tk 185 per litre. The price is fixed on the bottle. Shop owner Entaj Ali was fined Tk 30,000 for selling the oil at a higher price. Some 33 bottles of oil were also seized.

Meanwhile, according to the information given by Entaj Ali, the team raided Ali Traders in Ranibazar area of the city. From there, 192 bottles of soy bean oil of extra value were seized. The shop was fined Tk 50,000.

A team from Rajshahi Metropolitan Police assisted the DNCRP during the drive.

Hassan-al-Maruf, an official of DNCRP, confirmed the matter.







