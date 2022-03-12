Ranjit Kumar Halder

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Ranjit Kumar Halder, father of Acting Mayor of Arani Municipality Kartik Kumar Halder, died of old-age complications at his residence at Chaksinha in Bagha Upazila of the district at 2pm on Thursday. He was 91.

He was cremated at Arani Crematorium at 5pm.

He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Atiur Rahman

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Mohammad Atiur Rahman, surveyor of Gouripur Upazila Engineering Office of the district, died of heart failure at 10am on Thursday. He was 59.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Gouripur Upazila Parishad Complex premises at 2pm.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.





