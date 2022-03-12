Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Our Correspondents

Ranjit Kumar Halder
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Ranjit Kumar Halder, father of Acting Mayor of Arani Municipality Kartik Kumar Halder, died of old-age complications at his residence at Chaksinha in Bagha Upazila of the district at 2pm on Thursday. He was 91.
He was cremated at Arani Crematorium at 5pm.
He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.  

Atiur Rahman
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Mohammad Atiur Rahman, surveyor of Gouripur Upazila Engineering Office of the district, died of heart failure at 10am on Thursday. He was 59.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Gouripur Upazila Parishad Complex premises at 2pm.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia District.
He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chalanbeel still vibrant with migratory birds
C-19: One more dies, nine more infected in Rajshahi Division
Five fined for hoarding soya bean in Bagerhat, Rajshahi
Obituary
Five females among nine people murdered
Woman labourers deprived of fair wages at Fulbari
386 new doctors posted in six istricts of Barishal Div
Youth gets success in mushroom farming at Kalapara


Latest News
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft