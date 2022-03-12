Five females among nine people murdered

Nine people including two women and three minor girls have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Kurigram, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Mymensingh, Bogura, Kushtia and Dinajpur, recently.

KURIGRAM: Two people including a teenage boy were murdered in separate incidents in Ulipur and Sadar upazilas of the district in four days.

A cattle thief was beaten to death by mob in Ulipur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place in Saheber Alga Union of the upazila at at early hours.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said three thieves entered the house of one Moqbul Hossain in Char Gujimari Village under Saheber Alga Union in the upazila at around 1am to steal cattle.

Sensing the matter, Moqbul Hossain started shouting.

Hearing his shout, locals rushed in, and caught a thief while the two others managed to flee the scene.

Locals, later, started beating him mercilessly, leaving the man critically injured.

The injured was taken to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Suvash Chandra Sarker confirmed the death news.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station (PS) Imtiaz Kabir said the law enforcers arrested three persons including Moqbul Hossain for questioning in this connection.

On the other hand, a young man was stabbed to death following an altercation at a marriage ceremony in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Rahul Baspher, 18, was the son of Prodip Baspher, a resident of Kachari Bazar area in Sadar Upazila of Gaibandha District.

Police sources said an altercation took place between the people of the bridegroom and the bride at the bride's house at Old Railway Station area at around 7am.

They also beat each other that left three persons injured.

Later, others at the house managed to take the situation under control.

Shortly afterwards, a young man started hacking Rahul while some people of the bridegroom were waiting outside the house for farewell.

Rahul was severely injured at that time.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

The family members of the deceased demanded justice for the killing.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shariar confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to nab those involved in the killing.

GOPALGANJ: A man killed his younger sister over family feud in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Halima Khatun was the daughter of Zakir Hossain, 55, a resident of Chhoto Dighalia Village under Radhaganj Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Zakir Hossain had often been locked into quarrel with his wife Nurunnahar Begum, 45.

However, the couple locked into an altercation at 12pm on Tuesday.

Following this, Nurunnahar left the house out of anger.

As Zakir also left home for work, his son Sifatullah and daughter Halima were locked into a quarrel over the family matter.

As a sequel to it, Sifatullah slaughtered his sister.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sifatullah went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, police are trying to nab him.

Kotalipara PS OC Md Zillur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place soon in this connection.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor girl was killed by her uncle during a clash in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Ayesha Akhter, 10, was the daughter of Alem Bepari, a resident of Pancchar Hoglarmath Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jamal Bepari, younger brother of Alem Bepari, locked into an altercation with his sister-in-law at home in the evening.

At one stage of the altercation, Jamal threw a sharp weapon towards her, but it hit Ayesha accidentally, which left the girl critically injured.

Injured Ayesha was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries there at night while undergoing

treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Jamal Bepari went into hiding soon after the incident.

A murder case was filed with Shibchar PS in this connection.

Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused.

ISHWARGANJ, MYMENSINGH: A youth hacked two children to death in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Kajir Bolsa Village under Uchakhila Union in the upazila at around 11:45am.

The deceased were identified as Sayma, 5, and Tripti, 4. They were cousins in relation. They came to their maternal house seven to eight days back.

Police, however, detained killer youth Mahbub, 25. He is the maternal uncle of the deceased.

Police and local sources said Mahabub called the children to his room and hacked them there.

As locals chased him, he took shelter at a local mosque. Locals then surrounded the mosque and informed police.

The law enforcers, later, arrested him.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Ishwarganj PS OC Abdul Quadir Mia confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the reason behind the murder.

BOGURA: A woman was killed in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rehena Akhter Mili, 35, daughter of Bulu Mandal, a resident of Niamatpur Village under Maydanhata Union in Shibganj Upazila.

According to locals, Rehena had a dispute with her cousin Shamim Mandal over the ownership of a land for long.

As sequel to it, two groups locked in a clash in Niamatpur Village in the morning.

At one stage of the clash, attackers stabbed Rehena with lethal weapons, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested are Shamim and his wife Runa Begum.

Shibganj PS OC Deepak Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man, who was stabbed by his rivals over land dispute in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.

Deceased Jahangir Alam Tutul, 40, was a resident of Pragpur area in the upazila.

Daulatpur PS OC Md Jabid Hasan said Tutul was stabbed during an arbitration following a dispute over land in the area on Wednesday, which left him critically injured.

Injured Tutul was taken to the DMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

A murder case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was brutally killed over allegation of an extramarital affair in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Bablu Sarder, 40, son of Tajir Uddin, a resident of Ghaneshyampur Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Azizul Islam, husband of Shahnaz Begum, of Ghaneshyampur Village of the upazila was not at home and local youths used to visit his house frequently. Deceased Babul was staying at Shahnaz's house on the day of the incident. On his way to home from there, he was killed in a place called Ghaneshyampur.

Being informed, police recovered the decapitated body of Bablu Sarder on Sunday morning.

ASP of Dinajpur Police Md Asaduzzaman said that it was initially thought that the murder could have taken place due to extramarital affair.

However, two persons were arrested by police on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

The arrested are Shahnaz Begum, 35, and Jahinur Alam, 30, residents of the

village.

Legal action will be taken in this

connection, the ASP added.















