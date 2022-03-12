Woman labourers deprived of fair wages at Fulbari



Five women labourers working at a paddy field at Shimulbari in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

The Day is kept in seminar only. It was reiterated at the meeting to stop women violence, ensure fair justice and trial.

But still women in the region are remaining deprived of their rights and are becoming victims of everyday wage disparity. Fair justice to remove women violence has not yet been in order. In such circumstance, women have been working with men together.

Oven on the International Women's Day, woman labourers of Kurigram continued their field works. They are well-aware of Women's Day. Their sweated working hours were spent in field on the day even.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, woman labourers said, still women labourers are suffering from different problems including violence at the same time; the wage disparity was noticed between men and women labourers. Women came up with their untold sufferings.

Despite protest for safety and right (wage), they are not getting expected outcome, it was angered by more than one woman. Along with men, they are rearing Boro-Aman fields, planting paddy saplings, cutting soil; they are also working in brick kilns or doing work of masons.

Normally, one day work is counted from 9am to 5pm. Men get Tk 300-350 while women get Tk 200-250 after doing the same work.

Fazila Begum, 50, and Anju Begum, 42, of Purbo Fulmoti area at Nawdanga Union said, "We don't know what Women's Day is. Despite observing the Day we don't get any benefit. We know if we do work, we will get rice, and if we don't work, we will have to starve. For the whole life time, we have been going to work along with men by 9am. We return from work at the same time. But men get higher wage. If we ask equal wage, we are threatened by owners of giving no work. That is why we in a compelling situation agree at lower wage work. We want women get equal wage."

Woman labourers Shahida Begum, 52, and Asful Begum, 45, of Talukshimulbari at Shimulbari Union expressed their anger saying, "We do all works in fields. But men get higher wage. We women work much compared to men. During working hour, men take rest, but we don't take much rest. But they get Tk 300-350 while women get Tk 200-300."

A development activist Jharna Begum said, there is no wage disparity on behalf of the government; the government wants the women to get parity in wage pay; the wage-disparity has been created by employers; they are paying wages in disparity manner; and also women don't know what is their right.

"As a woman activist, I will say the wage disparity will remain no longer if NGOs and the government monitor."

Upazila Women Affairs Officer Soheli Parvin said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day-2022, I as a woman demand wage parity for women labourers. The government is continuing to work to stop women.





