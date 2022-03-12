Video
Home Countryside

386 new doctors posted in six istricts of Barishal Div

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 11: A total of 386 doctors have  been posted in six districts of the division. These physicians were picked up from 42 BCS batch. It was confirmed by Barishal Divisional Health Directoriate. Their appointments have been effectrive from Febryary 2.
This information was confirmed by the office of Barishal Divisional Health. Now 24 per cent are lying vacant in the division.  
Of them, 97 doctors have been posted in Barishal District, 66 each in Patuakhali and Pirojpur districts, 64 in Bhola, 56 in Barguna, and 37 in Jhalakati District.
At present, there are 141-posted doctors in Barishal District against 227 posts, 54 in Patuakhali against 169,  90 in Bhola against 187 posts, 78 in Pirojpur against 183,  66 in Barguna against 125, and 46 in Jhakathi against 46 posts.


