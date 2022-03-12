Youth gets success in mushroom farming at Kalapara



The photo shows the processed mushroom. photo: observer

He is receiving a huge response from others to aid them in shifting to mushroom cultivation.

Enthusiastic locals are going to follow him as model of the mushroom culture, it was learnt.

Shuvo is now selling 18 to 15 kg mushroom from his farm daily while about Tk 1.5 lakh being earned per month.

Soumitro Mazumder Shuvo of Nawabganj Village at Nilganj Union in the upazila said, after passing L.L.B, he started working as a lawyer's assistant in Dhaka; but his income got cut off amid the pandemic; in 2020, according to an advice from a German expatriate sister, he took a-three-month training on mushroom-farming in the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Training Center in Savar; then he returned to Kalapara and started mushroom-farming with 50 spawns at a capital of Tk 1.5 lakh.

Presently, he is cultivating mushroom on 20 decimals of the land in the shade of two golpata and bamboo.

Buyers are purchasing mushroom at Tk 300 per kg directly using a Facebook page, Payra Mushroom Centre. Dried mushroom is selling at Tk 2,000-2,500 per kg.

He informed, mushroom is farmed in a mixture of a moderate amount of wet straw and a little quantity of lime in a plastic bag; other ingredients included wood powder and wheat bran; its farming needs not any care except sprinkling a moderate amount of water for thrice in a day; using chemical fertilizers or pesticides are not necessary; shady cool place is suited to mushroom; yield begins within 20 days of proper maintenance.

Shuvo further said, "I hope to enrich my farm with government assistance."

Kalapara Upazila Agriculture Officer ARM Saifullah said, mushroom farmer Shuvo is being advised; besides, all types of assistance will be provided to other interested youths in farming mushroom.

Mushroom is delicious and nutritious having medicinal substance as food and diet, said Professor of Agronomy Department of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology Dr Md Zahid Hassan.

There is a huge demand of mushroom in the country and abroad. There is ample opportunity to earn foreign currency by exporting mushroom from Bangladesh, he added.







