Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth gets success in mushroom farming at Kalapara

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the processed mushroom. photo: observer

The photo shows the processed mushroom. photo: observer

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Mar 11: Shuvo, a young man who turned jobless due to coronavirus, has now become success with his mushroom farm  in Kalapara Upazila of the district.
He is receiving a huge response from others to aid them in shifting to mushroom cultivation.
Enthusiastic locals are going to follow him as model of the mushroom culture, it was learnt.
Shuvo is now selling 18 to 15 kg mushroom from his farm daily while about Tk 1.5 lakh being earned per month.
Soumitro Mazumder Shuvo of Nawabganj Village at Nilganj Union in the upazila said, after passing L.L.B, he started working as a lawyer's assistant in Dhaka; but his income got cut off amid the pandemic; in 2020, according to an advice from a German expatriate sister, he took a-three-month training on mushroom-farming in the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Training Center in Savar; then he returned to Kalapara and started mushroom-farming with 50 spawns at a capital of Tk 1.5 lakh.
Presently, he is cultivating mushroom on 20 decimals of the land in the shade of two golpata and bamboo.
Buyers are purchasing mushroom at Tk 300 per kg directly using a Facebook page, Payra Mushroom Centre. Dried mushroom is selling at Tk 2,000-2,500 per kg.
He informed, mushroom is farmed in a mixture of a moderate amount of wet straw and a little quantity of lime in a plastic bag; other ingredients included wood powder and wheat bran; its farming needs not any care except sprinkling a moderate amount of water for thrice in a day; using chemical fertilizers or pesticides are not necessary; shady cool place is suited to mushroom; yield begins within 20 days of proper maintenance.
Shuvo further said, "I hope to enrich my farm with government assistance."
Kalapara Upazila Agriculture Officer ARM Saifullah said, mushroom farmer Shuvo is being advised; besides, all types of assistance will be provided to other interested youths in farming mushroom.
Mushroom is delicious and nutritious having medicinal substance as food and diet, said Professor of Agronomy Department of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology Dr Md Zahid Hassan.
There is a huge demand of mushroom in the country and abroad. There is ample opportunity to earn foreign currency by exporting mushroom from Bangladesh, he added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chalanbeel still vibrant with migratory birds
C-19: One more dies, nine more infected in Rajshahi Division
Five fined for hoarding soya bean in Bagerhat, Rajshahi
Obituary
Five females among nine people murdered
Woman labourers deprived of fair wages at Fulbari
386 new doctors posted in six istricts of Barishal Div
Youth gets success in mushroom farming at Kalapara


Latest News
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft