Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Medicine trader electrocuted in Barisal City

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 11: A man was electrocuted in Rahmatpur Station area in the city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 45, an inhabitant of the area. He was a medicine trader by profession.
Police sources said Rafiqul Islam came in contact with live electricity while he went to start an electric water pump at around 8:30, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on-duty declared him dead.  
Kotwali Model Police Station sources confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chalanbeel still vibrant with migratory birds
C-19: One more dies, nine more infected in Rajshahi Division
Five fined for hoarding soya bean in Bagerhat, Rajshahi
Obituary
Five females among nine people murdered
Woman labourers deprived of fair wages at Fulbari
386 new doctors posted in six istricts of Barishal Div
Youth gets success in mushroom farming at Kalapara


Latest News
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft