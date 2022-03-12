Medicine trader electrocuted in Barisal City

BARISHAL, Mar 11: A man was electrocuted in Rahmatpur Station area in the city on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 45, an inhabitant of the area. He was a medicine trader by profession.

Police sources said Rafiqul Islam came in contact with live electricity while he went to start an electric water pump at around 8:30, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on-duty declared him dead.

