Two found dead in Barishal, Moulvibazar

A woman and a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Moulvibazar, in two days.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife was recovered from Amirkuti area in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahida Begum, 35, wife of Emran Hossain, a resident of Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali District.

Police recovered the body of the woman from Amirkuti area under Ward No. 15 in the city in the morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband Imran Hossain said, "Shahida went to sleep on Wednesday night as usual. I was working in the next room. Suddenly I heard a sound and saw her hanging body. There was no problem between us. I do not understand why he committed suicide."

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation is going on in this connection.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVINAZAR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor child from a ditch in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evenng.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Jannat Mou, 6, daughter of Farid Mia, a resident of Kechhuluti Village under Shamsernagar Union in the upazila. She was a first grader at Kechhuluti Government Primary School. The deceased's father Farid Mia said Fatema Jannat went missing from home at around 5pm.

Later, her throat-slit body was found in a ditch behind the house at around 7pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, a case was filed with Kamalganj PS in this connection. Shamshernagar Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector (Investigation) Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.













