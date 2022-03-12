Two ‘commit suicide’ in Kurigram, Kushtia

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Kushtia, in three days.

KURIGRAM: A college teacher has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the district town on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 52. He was as acting principal at Ulipur Government College in the district till 2019.

Police and local sources said Abu Taher had been frustrated over various issues for long.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in Hingan Roy Gorosthan Para area of the district town in the morning.

His wife Nadira Begum spotted the body of her husband hanging from the ceiling of a room in the second floor of the house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9am and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station (PS) Khan Mohammad Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A newlywed housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nice Akhter, 22, wife of Obaidul Haque, a resident of Moshaura Village under Adabaria Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mojibul of Mathurapur area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nice Akhter got married with Obaidul Haque recently.

The couple had often been locked into altercations over family issues since the marriage.

However, Nice Akhter hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house on Monday morning following a quarrel.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Daulatpur PS OC (Investigation) Mostafa Habibullah confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place after investigation.

















