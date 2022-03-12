Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps

Eight people including four minor children and a woman have been killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Meherpur, Bogura, Barishal, Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat and Laxmipur, in three days.

GANGNI, MEHERPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident at Gangni Bus Stand in the upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ira, 4, daughter of Enamul Huque, a resident of Gangni Upazila. Police sources said the child was standing at Gangni Bus Stand with her mother at noon. At that time, a truck was parked near them. Suddenly the driver of the truck turned his vehicle around, and the child fell under the truck, which left the girl critically injured.

Later, she was rescued in critical condition and rushed to Kushtia Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two persons including a woman were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Dupchanchia and Dhunat upazilas of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Alim Khan, 46, son of late Afsar Ali, an inhabitant of Masupur Chalinja Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district; and Buli Khatun, 40, a resident of Harinathpur area under Kazipur Upazila in Sirajganj District.

Dupchanchia PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said, on Thursday morning, Abdul Alim Khan was going to the Mail Bus Stand on a motorcycle from the CO Bus Stand area of the upazila. On the way, he lost control over the steering of his bike and hit the back of a truck. At that time, he fell on the road being injured in the collision.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Buli Khatun was killed in a truck collision at Chanderpara under Dhunat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala said six women from Harinathpur area of Kazipur Upazila in Sirajganj District were going to Dhunat Town by an auto-van to buy rice from government OMS. Buli Khatun died on the spot when a truck hit the van from behind in Chanderpara area. Five women were also injured in the accident.

BARISHAL: Five people were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday noon. The accident took place in Ichladi Toll Plaza area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 1:30pm.

The injured are: Humayun Hawlader, 40, Anwar Hossain, 55, Shahidul Islam Sujon, 35, Jhumur Akhter, 25, and Haliman Begum, 30.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Sugandha Paribahan' from Dhaka hit a Barishal-bound passenger-laden Mahendra (local vehicle) from behind in Ichladi Toll Plaza area on the highway, leaving five of its passengers seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and a minor child injured in separate road accidents in Tanore and Bagha upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Tanore Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain Sonar, 40, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Sidhair Village under Saranjai Union in the upazila. Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Zakir Hossain in Kashem Bazar area at around 6:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no one lodged any complaint in this connection.

Earlier, a minor boy was seriously injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured child is Alamin Hossain, 3, son of Rubel Ahmed, a resident of Tulshipur Village.

Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley hit Alamin in front of his house in the area on the Monigram-Tulshipur Road in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured. The injured was rescued and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, from where he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, police seized the trolley but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene. Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A bus helper was killed in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tuhin, 18, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Jhalmalia area under Puthia Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Kachikata intersection in Gurudaspur at around 1:30pm, which left the bus helper Tuhin seriously injured.

Locals rescued Tuhin and rushed him to Gurudaspur Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Israt, 5, daughter of Tariqul Islam, a resident of Line Para Village in the upazila. Police and local sources said a bhutbhuti (local vehicle) hit Israt in Line Para area on the Chaudala-Kansat Road at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the bhutbhuti and arrested its helper, but the driver managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Gomastapur Police Station (PS) in this connection. Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mishkat, 6, son of Abdul Wahab, a resident of Harenda Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Panchbibi-bound speedy easy-bike hit Mishkat when he was crossing a road in Harenda area at noon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead. Panchbibi PS OC Palash Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: A madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Akhter, 9, daughter of Abul Khair, an inhabitant of Jamtali Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ayesha Akter was killed on the spot when a covered van hit her on the Lakshmipur-Chattogram Road in the morning.

Locals seized the covered van but it driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Lakshmipur Sadar Model PS OC Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that no case was filed yet in this regard.











