Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:02 PM
Fake insecticides damage 15 bigha crops at Bagatipara

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Our Correspondent

Onion farmer Razib became frustrated as his crops were damaged due to using fake insecticides at Bagatipara. photo: observer

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Mar 11: About 15 bighas of croplands of onion, garlic, guava and others in Bagatipara Upazila of the district became destroyed due to counterfeit insecticide application. These damaged crops belonged to 11 farmers.
Later on, angered farmers locked the insecticide-selling dealers' shops. They also made a written complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO). After receiving the complaint, UNO and agriculture officials inspected these croplands.
Farmers sprayed insecticides to check pest attack on their crops. They purchased insecticides from Kawsar Traders of Shariful Islam and Sohrab Hossain's Shop at Hakimpur Bazar. The insecticides were sprayed 15-25 days back.
The affected farmers are Bikash, Kurban, Ashraf, Ratan, Bazrul, Matiur, Biplob, Asad, Kamrul and Salman.
Shoppers were informed about damaged crops. They informed the insecticide companies concerned. Men of the company inspected their fields and said the insecticides were counterfeit. The affected farmers went angry and sealed their shops.
One of them Rajib said, he farmed onion on 4.5 bighas of leased land for three months at 10 maunds of wheat per bigha; but due to spraying fake insecticides, his onion fields got damaged. Farmer Ashraf said after purchasing insecticides from these two shops he sprayed these on his guava garden; later on, plants started to get burnt with fruits turning reddish and dying.
Agriculture Extension Officer Maniruzzaman confirmed their field inspection after getting the allegation. He further said samples of the sprayed insecticides were collected from farmers; and these were sent  for laboratory test.
UNO (Acting) Nishat Anjum Anannya said, after searching these shops, date-expired insecticides were found.
Shoppers admitted their guilt; mobile court fined Tk 700 to Kawsar Traders and Tk 5,000 to Sohrab Hossain.
But the case of affected farmers remains unsolved.


