Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as Covid cases spike

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266

SHANGHAI, Mar 11: A northeastern Chinese city of nine million people was ordered to lock down on Friday, as authorities scramble to halt a fresh Covid-19 outbreak that has pushed nationwide case counts to their highest in two years.
Changchun, the capital of Jilin province and an important industrial base, has ordered residents to work from home. One person will be allowed out every two days to buy "daily necessities", and said it would institute mass testing.
After the highly transmissible Omicron variant broke through China's defences, Covid cases across the country soared past the 1,000 mark this week for the first time since the pandemic's early days in 2020, from less than 100 just three weeks ago. There were 1,369 cases across more than a dozen provinces, according to the latest daily official count released earlier Friday.
Also on Friday, Shanghai ordered its schools to close and shift to online instruction.
Covid-19 was first detected in China in late 2019 but the government has kept it largely under control with snap lockdowns and mass testing, while keeping its borders mostly closed.
As a result, its case counts are extremely low by international standards.
But the aggressive approach has caused pandemic fatigue in China.
The country's central economic planning agency recently warned that big lockdowns can hurt the economy, and a top Chinese scientist suggested the country should aim to co-exist with the virus, like other nations.
The government has invested much of its prestige in its ability to control Covid, however, and Friday's measures appeared to pour water on hopes that China would soon scrap its zero-tolerance approach.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
North Korea plans ‘monster’ missile launch by April: Analysts
Five things to know about LNG as EU looks beyond Russia
UK sanctions 386 Russian lawmakers over Ukraine
France to cull ‘millions’ more poultry as bird flu flares
Chinese city of 9 million locks down as Covid cases spike
Congress is losing its credibility, says Mamata
Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boys left: Congress leaders fume after defeat
Parliament elects Hungary’s first ever woman president


Latest News
Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again
Wall-collapse kills worker, injures four in Rajshahi
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
Israel denies urging Ukraine to heed Russia's demands
Fire breaks out at Jatrabari shoe factory
US sanctions Russians over support for N. Korean missile launches
Ukraine mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Russian forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv
Minor girl killed in Natore road accident
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day
Taskin wants to prove him as best bowler in the world
Awami League leaders behind price hike: Fakhrul
Three held for attack on RU student
NATO-Russia clash would trigger
15 charge-sheeted in ASP Anisul murder case
BGMEA seeks collaboration with apparel brands in producing high-end products
JS session summoned   on Mar 28
NATO is ‘stronger’ and Russia ‘weaker’ because of Putin: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft