Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 8:01 PM
Congress is losing its credibility, says Mamata

Published : Saturday, 12 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Mar 11: After the Election Commission announced the results for assembly elections 2022 and BJP claimed a massive victory West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the malpractices with the EVM and called on Congress and other anti-BJP political parties to get together for the 2024 general elections. However, she also said congress is losing its credibility.
"All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress."
"If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical," said  Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee alleged the malpractices with the EVM and called on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to demand forensic tests of the same EVM machines.
"There was loot and malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn't be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines, " said West Bengal CM.
TMC leader Mamata Banerjee also underlined Akilesh's increased vote percentage in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. "Akhilesh Yadav's vote percentage increased from 20% to 37% this time," she said.    -ZEE NEWS









