Fugitive HuJI-B militant held in city

Anti Terrorism Unit of Bangladesh Police on Friday arrested a fugitive convicted militant of banned extremist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B) from the city's Uttara.

The arrestee was identified as HuJI-B convener Sharifuzzaman alias Mintu alias Obaidullah alias Mahi, 35, of Rajshahi district. He was sentenced to 10 years six months imprisonment in a case filed under the Explosives Act in 2013.

According to a media release from Bangladesh Police, an ATU team, tipped-off, made the arrest after conducting a drive at Uttara in the city around 8:30am.

Earlier on October 7 in 2013, four suspected militants including Sharifuzzaman were arrested in a drive at Ashulia Bypile road in Turag Thana, said the release. During that drive, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a magazine, a pistol, 32 rounds of pistol, 1135 rounds of SMG, two packets of high explosive powder, were seized from their possession, it added.

A case was filed at Turag Police Station under Explosives Act and Arms Act in this regard.



