Under neutral govt AL to face a miserable defeat: Fakhrul

"Every leader and activist of the Awami League (AL) knows that if elections are held under a neutral government, they will face a miserable defeat in the national election," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the allegations at a protest rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal in front of the National Press Club on Friday protesting the price hike of daily necessary commodities.

Fakhrul criticizing the AL General Secretary ObaidulQuader'sstatement,"If BNP do not participate in the elections and continue the demands of the neutral caretaker government, BNP will sink into the abyss,"andFakhrulsaid, "AL knows that their party will suffer a miserable defeat in the elections held under a neutral government. Fearing this, they are making such comments about a neutral government."

Fakhrul alleged "AL hoarder started to manipulate the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) goods truck as well as the daily necessities markets."

"Every low-income and middle-income person of the country is now helpless. Every day the line of these people in front of TCB trucks are growing. Adding to that, the brokers of some AL stockholders are buying goods from TCB trucks recently and selling them backto the black markets," the Fakhrul added.

Addressing the leaders and workers of his party, Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia government will resolve all the problems of agriculture sector by removing this dictatorial government."

He called upon the BNP leaders and activists to form a movement on the streets to remove the autocratic government from power.







