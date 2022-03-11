Ten people die in road accidents

At least Ten people were killed and several others injured in separate road accident in Chattogram, Thakurgaon and Bagerhat.

Our Chattogram staff correspondent reports that a young man was killed in a road accident at Hathazari upazila in Chattogram district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Asif, 22, a resident of Raozan upazila in the district.

According to locals, a private car crashed into a roadside covered van on the Hathazari-Kaptai Highway in Najumiahat area on Thursday morning leaving car driver Asif and five other passengers seriously injured on the spot.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where Asif succumbed to his injuries.

CMCH Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukdar confirmed the matter.

Our Thakurgaon Correspondent added that three people were killed in separate road accidents in Thakurgaon on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sujan Islam, 18, Delwer, 20 of Piajupara village under Paria union and Nurul Islam, 60, of Kalibari area of the municipal town.

Khairul Anam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of

Baliadangi Police Station said Sujan went to the bus stand on a motorcycle to pick up her brother. On the way back with his brother, the motorcycle collided head-on with Nachhimon that was coming from the opposite direction. Sujan and Delwer were died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station OC Tanvirul Islam said a man named Nurul Islam was riding a motorcycle on Thursday evening. On reaching the BSCIC industrial area of the city, Nurul's motorcycle collided with a trolley.

Nurul Islam died on the spot. An unnatural death case was registered with the Sadar Police Station in this incident.

Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that three young men were killed in a road accident at Mongla upazila in Bagerhat district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Bayezid Hossain, 22, son of Jahangir Hossain, and Zakaria, 20, son of Kuddus, both were residents of Mongla municipality area; and Sakib, 20, son of Asad, a resident of Morelganj upazila in the district.

Quoting locals, Mongla Police Station Officer in-Charge Bikash Chandra Ghosh said the three young men were returning home from a local village fair riding on a motorcycle.

At a time of riding recklessly, the motorcycle went out of control and crashed into a roadside electric pole around 11.45 pm, leaving the trio seriously injured on the spot.

Later, some passersby rescued them and took them to Mongla Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said the OC.

Our Cumilla Correspondent added that Two students have been killed being crushed by a bus while returning homes from their college at Debidwar in Cumilla.

In reaction to the accident, the angry locals set fire to the bus.

The accident happened at Begumbad on the Cumilla-Sylhet Regional Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were Rabiul Islam, 20, and Sajib Hossain, 19. Rabiul was an inhabitant of Chairmanbari under Debidwar municipality, while Sajib Hossain hailed from Bara Alampur. Both of them used to study at Mir Gafur College.

High Police Outpost's inspector Masud Alam said the two college students were returning home by a motorcycle early Wednesday afternoon. When the motorcycle carrying them reached Bergumbad area, the bus of Sugandha Paribahan crushed them, leaving Rabiul dead on the spot.

Critically injured Sajib Hossain was rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital first. After primary treatment over there, he died while he was being taken to Dhaka.

Our Sunamganj Corresponder added that A motorcycle rider was killed when a truck overturned and crashed him in Sunamganj.

the incident took place in front of the district primary education officer's office on the Sunamganj-Sylhet road.

The deceased was identified as Russell, son of Mohiuddin, a resident of Bhader Tech village in Sulkabad union of Bishwambhapur upazila.

It was learned that on Wednesday night, while entering Sunamganj town, a speeding freight truck crushed the motorcyclist. After being crushed, pedestrians and roadside traders rescued the injured Russell and took him to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The traders handed over the deadly truck driver to the police. Sunamganj Sadar Police Station OC Ikhtiyar Uddin Chowdhury has confirmed the incident.