Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

USAID launches project to empower women

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Agency for International Develop-ment (USAID) has launched a $5 million project titled 'Women Thrive in Bangladesh' to empower women who are working in readymade garment factories in Bangladesh.
The USAID project will incorporate a career
enhancement training module developed by Gap Inc., a U.S.-based clothing manufacturer, and reduce gender disparities in ready-made garment factories and communities in these areas, the US Embassy release said on Thursday.
With the US government support, CARE Bangladesh will implement the new project and expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in the sector by equipping them with market-oriented leadership skills, it added.
USAID and CARE will work with PVH in factories and communities in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Narayanganj districts.
USAID Mission Director Kathryn D. Stevens joined Labor and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee and leaders from global fashion company PVH launched the project yesterday.
The project will strengthen women's advocacy and negotiation skills within the workplace and in their communities to advance their rights and help them overcome gender-related barriers and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten people die in road accidents
USAID launches project to empower women
Covid: 3 deaths, 327 cases recorded in 24 hours
2nd round of booster dose campaign to begin soon: Zahid
HC issues contempt of court rule against CEC
Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine
Russia bans export of some products after sanctions
Way out of crisis lies in talks: Scholz, Macron


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft