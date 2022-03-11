USAID launches project to empower women

The US Agency for International Develop-ment (USAID) has launched a $5 million project titled 'Women Thrive in Bangladesh' to empower women who are working in readymade garment factories in Bangladesh.

The USAID project will incorporate a career

enhancement training module developed by Gap Inc., a U.S.-based clothing manufacturer, and reduce gender disparities in ready-made garment factories and communities in these areas, the US Embassy release said on Thursday.

With the US government support, CARE Bangladesh will implement the new project and expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in the sector by equipping them with market-oriented leadership skills, it added.

USAID and CARE will work with PVH in factories and communities in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Narayanganj districts.

USAID Mission Director Kathryn D. Stevens joined Labor and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee and leaders from global fashion company PVH launched the project yesterday.

The project will strengthen women's advocacy and negotiation skills within the workplace and in their communities to advance their rights and help them overcome gender-related barriers and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.













