Covid: 3 deaths, 327 cases recorded in 24 hours

The country recorded three more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands at 29,100. Some 327 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,948,798.

Besides, 2,479 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,855,249and overall recovery rate at 95.20 per

cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.33 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 17,093 samples.





