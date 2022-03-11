Video
2nd round of booster dose campaign to begin soon: Zahid

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the second round of booster dose campaign against Covid-19 will be launched very soon in the country to prevent Covid-19 infection.
Zahid Maleque made this remark while he was speaking as chief guest at a discussion programme organized by the National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday.
The Health Minister said, "The second round of booster dose campaign against Covid-19 will begin soon. We will call for those who have not yet received
the booster dose. They should be protected with booster dose."
"We have vaccinated 22 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. This includes 12.5 crore first doses and 8.5 crore second doses and about 5 million booster doses. The country has spent about Tk40,000 crore for vaccination. I think this is a huge achievement. We are the eighth largest country for administering vaccine in the world."
 "About 67 per cent of people in the country die of non-communicable diseases. Some 70 to 80 people die of kidney disease every day. One of the causes of kidney failure is uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure. Being overweight also causes kidney damage. About 20 million people in our country suffer from kidney related diseases. Kidney failure affects 30 to 40 thousand people every year. Every year 25 to 30 thousand people die of kidney failure. So we must control it," he added.
Saiful Hasan Badal, Secretary of Health Education Division, Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and many others were also present at the meeting.


