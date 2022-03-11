HC issues contempt of court rule against CEC

The High Court has issued a contempt of court rule against the Chief Election Commissioner for failing to register Gana Sanghati Andolan as a political party in line with a court order.

Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order on Thursday after hearing a writ petition filed by Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of

Gana Sanghati Andolan.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal has been given four weeks to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken for the breach.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua appeared on behalf of the petitioner at the hearing while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

The petition had been filed against former CEC KM Nurul Huda, according to Jyotirmoy. "But as the CEC changed [before the matter came up for a hearing], incumbent CEC Kazi Habibul Awal has been made the respondent. He must now provide an answer to the rule."

-bdnews24.com










