Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

MOSCOW, Mar 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow was continuing to export oil and gas, including through Ukraine, where the Kremlin sent troops spurring a wave of costly Western sanctions.
"We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," Putin said during a televised government meeting on the sanctions fallout.
"Even the gas transportation system in Ukraine is 100 percent filled as per contracts," he added.
The Russian president also said that Western
sanctions on Moscow had begun to hurt the United States and Europe.
"Their prices are rising, but that's not our fault. It's the result of their own miscalculations. There's no need to blame us," Putin said.
Putin also scoffed at Washington for what he said were their efforts to sign energy contracts with Western adversaries Iran and Venezuela.
"They are already trying at all costs to come to an agreement with the countries against which they themselves have imposed illegitimate restrictions," he said.
"And they are ready to make peace with Iran and immediately sign all the documents. And with Venezuela. They went to Venezuela to negotiate with them," he added.
European wholesale gas and crude oil have rocketed to record, or near-record prices this week due to supply fears linked to Putin's decision to pour tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
The United States and Britain announced earlier this week they were cutting off Russian energy imports in response to what the Kremlin has termed Moscow's "special military operation," triggering another surge in prices.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten people die in road accidents
USAID launches project to empower women
Covid: 3 deaths, 327 cases recorded in 24 hours
2nd round of booster dose campaign to begin soon: Zahid
HC issues contempt of court rule against CEC
Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine
Russia bans export of some products after sanctions
Way out of crisis lies in talks: Scholz, Macron


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft