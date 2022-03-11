Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid curve downward

Advent of new variants can't be ruled out: DGHS

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
HM Imam Hasan

No Covid-19 infected person was reported in 30 districts in the country on Thursday. For the last two months the viral infection has shown a downward trend following the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Experts said at present, the country is at a normal and comfortable level of Covid-19 but they have warned that as the virus is still alive and many people are being infected with this so any time it can change its character and can create more dangerous situation.
According to the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS), out of 64 districts, only single number of patients has been identified in 32 districts in the last 24 hours (from 8:00am of March 9 to 8:00am of March 10) and no new patients have been identified in 30 districts of the country at this time. Two-figure patients have also been identified in only one district as 18 people were detected positive in Cox's Bazar district and three digit Covid-19 patients which was 239 patients have been identified in Dhaka district.
However, in the last 24 hours, 327 people were newly identified with the virus and three people died during this time. The detection rate was 1.91 per cent.
Over the last two years, the country has seen an up-and-down trend of coronavirus. However, at present the country is at a normal and comfortable level.
Prof Dr Robed Amin, spokesperson of the DGHS, said, 'Though the Covid-19 situation is stable now but there is no way to be complacent about the virus. People should abide by the hygiene rules for a long time. We have seen that many people have already been infected with Omicron variant. They think that the impact of coronavirus has diminished. Patient identification and sample testing decreased. For this reason, many people are not following the hygiene rules or are arguing for removing the facemask."
"Omicron can also be fatal in the risk groups like diabetic, people suffering from hypertension and cancer patients," he added.
Abu Jamil Faisal, Member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS, said, "At present, the country is at a normal and comfortable level of Covid-19 but as the virus is still alive and many people are being infected with this so anytime it can change its character and more dangerous situation may come if people are reluctance to take the virus as a threat."
"Now the virus is mutating itself also. So it is still worried about whether a new variant will come or not. There is a risk of a new variant, such as Delta, Omicron or anything else. So, people's should take the Covid-19 vaccine and follow the health rules," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten people die in road accidents
USAID launches project to empower women
Covid: 3 deaths, 327 cases recorded in 24 hours
2nd round of booster dose campaign to begin soon: Zahid
HC issues contempt of court rule against CEC
Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine
Russia bans export of some products after sanctions
Way out of crisis lies in talks: Scholz, Macron


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft