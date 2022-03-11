Covid curve downward

No Covid-19 infected person was reported in 30 districts in the country on Thursday. For the last two months the viral infection has shown a downward trend following the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Experts said at present, the country is at a normal and comfortable level of Covid-19 but they have warned that as the virus is still alive and many people are being infected with this so any time it can change its character and can create more dangerous situation.

According to the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS), out of 64 districts, only single number of patients has been identified in 32 districts in the last 24 hours (from 8:00am of March 9 to 8:00am of March 10) and no new patients have been identified in 30 districts of the country at this time. Two-figure patients have also been identified in only one district as 18 people were detected positive in Cox's Bazar district and three digit Covid-19 patients which was 239 patients have been identified in Dhaka district.

However, in the last 24 hours, 327 people were newly identified with the virus and three people died during this time. The detection rate was 1.91 per cent.

Over the last two years, the country has seen an up-and-down trend of coronavirus. However, at present the country is at a normal and comfortable level.

Prof Dr Robed Amin, spokesperson of the DGHS, said, 'Though the Covid-19 situation is stable now but there is no way to be complacent about the virus. People should abide by the hygiene rules for a long time. We have seen that many people have already been infected with Omicron variant. They think that the impact of coronavirus has diminished. Patient identification and sample testing decreased. For this reason, many people are not following the hygiene rules or are arguing for removing the facemask."

"Omicron can also be fatal in the risk groups like diabetic, people suffering from hypertension and cancer patients," he added.

Abu Jamil Faisal, Member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS, said, "At present, the country is at a normal and comfortable level of Covid-19 but as the virus is still alive and many people are being infected with this so anytime it can change its character and more dangerous situation may come if people are reluctance to take the virus as a threat."

"Now the virus is mutating itself also. So it is still worried about whether a new variant will come or not. There is a risk of a new variant, such as Delta, Omicron or anything else. So, people's should take the Covid-19 vaccine and follow the health rules," he added.










