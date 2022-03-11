Climate resilient livelihood stressed in FAO Confce

Upon joining the 36th Asia and Pacific Regional Conference (APRC), the ministers and high-level delegates from across Asia and the Pacific focused on improving nutrition, lives and livelihoods in the wake of the global pandemic, while aiming at ongoing climate and severe weather-related threats, and tackling diseases and pests that are affecting crops and livestock in the world's most populous region.

The four-day Asia and Pacific Regional Conference convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of

the United Nations (FAO) and hosted by the Bangladesh Government is taking place in Dhaka.

The conference, which began on March 8, will conclude on Friday with a Dhaka declaration. More than 46 high level representatives from 43 countries have been attending the conference.

As chief guest in the inaugural session held on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted the country's achievement of self-sufficiency for several essential foods and noted that agriculture remains the "backbone" of the economy, providing livelihoods for 40 percent of the labour force.

She also appealed for "achieving food security and nutrition in the real sense," and called for collaboration among countries in the region in areas such as education, biotechnology and green investments.

In his speech, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu acknowledged the toll the global pandemic has inflicted on lives and livelihoods of the people of Asia and the Pacific.

He noted there was a long way to go for the region to eliminate hunger and improve nutrition, pointing to a FAO report from last year that found 40 percent of the populations were unable to afford a healthy, nutritious diet.

The FAO Director-General said reversing many years of progress, hunger in Asia and the Pacific is on the rise again, and inequalities are increasing, particularly between rural and urban populations, while too often women and youth are being left behind.

"The pandemic has forced us to reconsider our priorities and approaches and has highlighted the importance of more sustainable and resilient societies, as well as of the urgency to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals to secure food, health, education, a healthy environment, and a decent life for all," he added.

He mentioned that it has led to a movement to transform the region's agri-food systems and make them more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable.

He said FAO will be aiming to do this through four regional priorities. Those are transforming agrifood systems for sustainable production and healthy diets; accelerating sustainable natural resources management for biodiversity conservation and climate action; supporting inclusive rural transformation for sustainable agrifood systems and equitable rural societies, and building sustainable and resilient agrifood systems in the Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

"The 1,000 Digital Villages Initiative aims to convert villages across the world into digital hubs to support the acceleration of rural transformation," Qu said, noting that the initiative has been rolled out in 15 countries across the Asia-Pacific region and will facilitate smallholder producers' access to knowledge and markets, while reducing the digital gap, including the gender and rural divides.

Bangladesh's Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, also chairperson of APRC36, said, that indeed, the conference "is a great opportunity to discuss country and regional priorities and also pressing issues and needs in the region such as the impacts of climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of agriculture, natural resource management, food security and nutrition."

"The shortcomings of our global agrifood system have been laid bare. The dots don't connect anymore," said Hans Hoogeveen, Independent Chairperson of the FAO Council.

He said, "We need transformative change, and we need the change via transformative actions. There are no excuses anymore for not acting."

"We need a broader innovation in the way we govern of our food systems, locally, nationally and globally: what I like to refer to as 'governance innovation'," said Gabriel Ferrero, Chairperson of the Committee on World Food Security.











