JS session summoned   on Mar 28

President Abdul Hamid has summoned the 17th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on March 28.

The President, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The JS session will begin at 5 pm at the parliament

room, said a press release signed by Md Tariq Mahmud, Director (public relations) of the Parliament Secretariat on Thursday.

The 16th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on January 27 after five sittings as the first session of the year began on January 16. -UNB









