Govt waives VAT on soybean oil



A female factory worker busy collecting residue oil from a thrown away soybean can into a bottle amid the rise in the price of the commodity in the market. The picture was taken on Thursday from Kamrangirchar. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said Bangladesh government had waived value-added tax from soybean oil.He revealed the government decision after a meeting of the Cabinet committee on government purchases virtually.He said VAT had been withdrawn from the items mostly needed during the month of Ramadan in a Muslim majority country.VAT on the import of these commodities has been withdrawn as their consumption is higher during the holy month of Ramadan. Considering the holy month, 'we took the decision to withdraw the VAT' temporarily, he said.Kamal said the decision has been taken so that prices of the essentials can be kept within a tolerable level.An official of the Finance Ministry informed that in case of soybean oil, 15 percent VAT has been exempted at production stage and 5 per cent at the consumer level.Talking to the Daily Observer National Board of Revenue (NBR) Senior Information Officer Syed A Momen said no SRO has been issued yet. NBR has sent the proposal to the Finance Ministry and the SRO will be issued soon after approval of the proposal, he added.The Public Relations Officer of the Finance Ministry said 15 per cent tax at production level and 5 per cent tax at retail level have been withdrawn from cooking oil.Kamal, however, said the government has taken initiatives to provide commodities through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to one crore families across the country.The Minister said VAT on the import of these commodities has been withdrawn as their consumption rises during the month of Ramadan. "Considering the Holy Ramadan, we took the decision to withdraw the VAT for a temporary period," he said. "The decision has been taken so that prices of the essentials can be kept at a tolerable level."Kamal, however, did not give any details on exactly which products will be exempt from VAT.He mentioned that the government is taking necessary measures to strengthen the TCB as it reaches daily essentials to the people in time."We have taken the step so that people do not suffer," he added.He informed that the operation of TCB is being extended up to the union level so that people can get products easily.Kamal, however, said people feel the pinch of price hike when local productions as well as international supply are hampered.He mentioned that the war has pushed up the transportation cost and the suppliers are taking the advantage of the situation which further escalated the prices of the products.He said TCB will play a more effective role in the coming days.On Monday, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry urged the government to remove value-added tax on imported edible oil for next three months to bring stability on the edible oil market.The Finance Minister said they approved a proposal from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to purchase 14,000 tonnes of sugar, 10,000 tonnes of gram, 19,500 tonnes of lentil and 1.71 crore litre of soybean under direct purchase from local sources.TCB will distribute the items as part of its extended programme to reach one crore families during and ahead of the Ramadan, he said.