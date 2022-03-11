

Nazmul new BD Ambassador to Oman

Ambassador-designate Nazmul Islam is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. In his diplomatic career, he served at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Beijing, Jakarta and London in various capacities. Ambassador Nazmul Islam did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the BUET. -UNB The government has appointed Md. Nazmul Islam, currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman.