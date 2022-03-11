Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nazmul new BD Ambassador to Oman

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Nazmul new BD Ambassador to Oman

Nazmul new BD Ambassador to Oman

The government has appointed Md. Nazmul Islam, currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman.
Ambassador-designate Nazmul Islam is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. In his diplomatic career, he served at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Beijing, Jakarta and London in various capacities. Ambassador Nazmul Islam did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the BUET.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nazmul new BD Ambassador to Oman
Dhaka world’s most polluted city
Civic body launches anti-dengue drive in city
Cops raid CU residential halls
Each union to get high speed broadband internet by 2023: Mustafa Jabbar
RU student stabbed in brawl
Govt successful in bringing back crew from Ukraine, claims BSC MD
AL has lost power to resist opposition on road, says Gayeshwar


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft