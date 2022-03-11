Dhaka world’s most polluted city

Dhaka has once again topped the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 232 at 10.15 am on Thursday.

China's Beijing and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the next two spots, with AQI scores of 219 and 183, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them. -UNB

















