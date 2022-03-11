Civic body launches anti-dengue drive in city

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Thursday kick-started a six-day special drive against dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

The drive will be carried out twice a day till March 16, officials said. Since morning, nearly 900 workers have been carrying out fogging drives across DNCC wards and checking for any possible sources of stagnant water that can lead to the breeding of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, officials said. DNCC chief health officer Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman personally inspected the drive in the Ibrahimpur canal area under Mirpur-4 region in the morning. The DNCC took the initiative as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, officials said.

Every year, residents of Dhaka complain of mosquito bites and cases of dengue and malaria.

According to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), so far this year, some 151 people have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 148 were discharged post-recovery. Fortunately, no dengue deaths have been reported this year.

A total of 105 dengue patients -- 95 in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chattogram and Khulna, and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions-died in 2021. -UNB











