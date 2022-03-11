Cops raid CU residential halls

Weapons, petrol bombs seized CHATTOGRAM, Mar 10: Police on Thursday claimed to have seized a large cache of locally made weapons and petrol bombs from two residential halls of Chittagong University (CU).

The seizure was made following a special drive after two days of clashes between two rival factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), officials said.

University proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said the university authorities and the local police raided Suhrawardy Hall and Shah Amanat Hall of the university in the small hours of Thursday.

During the two-hour drive, petrol bombs, petrol bomb-making materials and several locally made weapons were found in a number of dormitories of the two halls.

However, no one has been arrested in connection with the seizure, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a clash broke out between two BCL sub-groups-Bijay and CFC-over attempts to enter a concert organised by the economics department of the university.

Later on Wednesday evening, these groups clashed again with sharp weapons, sticks and rods. Members of the two groups also hurled bombs at each other. Four people have been injured in another ensuing clash, said the proctor. -UNB















