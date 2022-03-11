Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Each union to get high speed broadband internet by 2023: Mustafa Jabbar

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said each union in the country will get high speed broadband internet connection by 2023.
Already internet connection has been ensured in all unions except 190 in the country, the minister said while virtually inaugurating broadband internet connection to hilly Modhupur region.
Private Internet Service Provider Amber IT took the initiative to bring some villages of Garo indigenous community under internet facility followed by a news report published in a national daily.
Mustafa Jabbar said, "Digitally connecting all the inaccessible and remote areas like Modhupur will bring out the hidden talents of the country. Bangladesh will not stay behind than any other country after 10 years."
"Recently we have inaugurated 5G internet connection in the country which will be instrumental to move forward in agriculture, fishery, industry, trade and all other sectors," he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nazmul new BD Ambassador to Oman
Dhaka world’s most polluted city
Civic body launches anti-dengue drive in city
Cops raid CU residential halls
Each union to get high speed broadband internet by 2023: Mustafa Jabbar
RU student stabbed in brawl
Govt successful in bringing back crew from Ukraine, claims BSC MD
AL has lost power to resist opposition on road, says Gayeshwar


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft