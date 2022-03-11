Video
AL has lost power to resist opposition on road, says Gayeshwar

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "Changing political environment in the world and the resistance of the common people in the country will accelerate the fall of the Awami League government."
He has made this comment at a daily essentials distribution programme among the poor, destitute, helpless women and the disabled people organized by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in front of BNP central office at Naya Paltan on Thursday.
Gayeshwar said, "In the changing world's politics, change in Bangladesh is inevitable. This government will receive farewell very soon."
Addressing the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists, the BNP leader said, "We have no chance to go back, our only responsibility is to move forward. If we dare to stand in front of this dictatorial government, they will not dare to shoot. This government has lost the power to resist on the road."
Mentioning that the present government has destroyed the economy of the country through corruption and money laundering, he added, "Unemployment and malnutrition are rampant among the people of our country. Silent starvation is going on across the country."


