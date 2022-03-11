Video
Friday, 11 March, 2022
Cop suspended for assaulting DU journo

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
DU Correspondent

A police man was suspended on Thursday for allegedly attacking on Raihan Ahmed, Dhaka University correspondent of The Daily Sun and also a student of Public Administration Department of this university.
On Thursday night, Harun Or Rashid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter to journalists at Shahbagh Police Station.  At this time, DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) President Mehedi Hasan, Secretary Sazzadul Kabir, Assistant Proctor of this university Prof Abdur Rahim, members of proctorial body and members of DUJA were present.
The accused police man is Md Abdur Rab. He was working as assistant sub-inspector in the Special Branch (SB) of Bangladesh Police.
Raihan Ahmed alleged that the accused suddenly attacked on his back from a riding bike while he (Raihan) was coming back to his residential hall after covering a news in the central field of the university.
"When I stared back and asked the reason, he swooped on me without uttering any words and tore my shirts. Later, I called the DUJA members and they rescued me," Raihan added.
Meanwhile, Abdur Rab acknowledged his guilt. ADC Harun said he talked to the higher officials and they confirmed the decision of the suspension.
He further said they will take the next step after investigation.


