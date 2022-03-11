Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RU student stabbed in brawl

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar, 10: A student of Rajshahi University was stabbed by some miscreants at Amjed intersection adjacent to the campus early Thursday.
The incident took place at a residential mess in the area around 12:30am. Victim Saffat Nayeem Nafi, of Tangail, is a student of Physics department of the university.
Classmates said Nafi's roommate Sharif, also a student of Physics, had an altercation with other mess members over performing salat (namaj). The mess authority, later, called a meeting following the brawl. At one stage of the meeting, a dispute took place between the feuding groups as some locals entered into the meeting. They beat up the mess students at the meeting. All the mess students managed to flee but Nafi failed to escape. The local miscreants mercilessly stabbed Nafi there, leaving him critically injured.
Nafi was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Later, he was referred to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated. Motihar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwar Hossain Tuhin said police are trying to nab those involved in the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RU student stabbed in brawl
Govt successful in bringing back crew from Ukraine, claims BSC MD
AL has lost power to resist opposition on road, says Gayeshwar
Trial likely to begin Mar 20
Fear of violence main reason why women lags behind: Dipu Moni
Cop suspended for assaulting DU journo
SKF drug gets FDA approval
Come make BD your home, PM tells UAE investors


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft