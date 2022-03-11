RU student stabbed in brawl

RAJSHAHI, Mar, 10: A student of Rajshahi University was stabbed by some miscreants at Amjed intersection adjacent to the campus early Thursday.

The incident took place at a residential mess in the area around 12:30am. Victim Saffat Nayeem Nafi, of Tangail, is a student of Physics department of the university.

Classmates said Nafi's roommate Sharif, also a student of Physics, had an altercation with other mess members over performing salat (namaj). The mess authority, later, called a meeting following the brawl. At one stage of the meeting, a dispute took place between the feuding groups as some locals entered into the meeting. They beat up the mess students at the meeting. All the mess students managed to flee but Nafi failed to escape. The local miscreants mercilessly stabbed Nafi there, leaving him critically injured.

Nafi was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Later, he was referred to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated. Motihar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwar Hossain Tuhin said police are trying to nab those involved in the incident.