Trial likely to begin Mar 20

Court Correspondent

Finally the murder trial of the popular film star of the 90s, Sohel Chowdhury, is going to start.

Judge Zakir Hossain of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -2 of Dhaka fixed March 20 for the trail to start, said STT-2 Additional Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi.

On February 27, a High Court bench withdrew the stay order.

In the year 2003 accused Tariq Sayeed Mamun, submitted a petition before the High Court, seeking the quashing of the case. In response, the court issued a rule and stayed the proceedings in the trial court.

This led to a persisting legal tangle in the trial procedure in the sensational murder case.

Actor Sohel Chowdhury's mother Nurjahan Begum and his wife, actress Parveen Sultana Diti, used to take interest in the case until a certain period of time.

But Diti and Nurjahan Begum are no longer alive. Diti passed away on March 20 in 2016.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead below Trumps Club at Abedin Tower in Banani on December 18 in 1998. His brother, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury, filed the murder case with Gulshan Police Station on the same day. There were allegations of film producer and businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai's links with the crime.

Detective Branch of police submitted charge sheet before the court against nine persons, including Aziz Mohammad, on July 30 in 1999.















