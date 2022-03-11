Video
SKF drug gets FDA approval

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Pregabalin, a neurological drug of SKF Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the pharmaceutical company of the country, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Pregabalin drugs are used to control neurological pain. SKF submitted information on Pregabalin capsules for FDA review and approval. Data on 25mg, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 225 and 300 mg pregabalin capsules were submitted. Once approved by the FDA, SKF will be able to export the drug, pregabalin, to the United States market.


